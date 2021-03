Weed-themed sub shop Cheba Hut opens in Orlando this month

click image Photo courtesy Cheba Hut/Facebook

They've already pre-empted us on all of the "toasted" subs and sandwich "joint" puns, so we're forced to sadly call it right down the middle: Weed-themed sandwich franchise Cheba Hut is coming to Orlando at the end of March.Set to open on Monday, March 29, this will be the Hut's first location in Orlando, and only the second in Florida total — the other is in St. Augustine. Originally set to open last summer, the pandemic and everything else put paid to that notion. But the idea of a Cheba Hut in Orlando is " too high too die ," so here we are, on the cusp of a long-delayed opening.The restaurant offers up a full menu of " great stoner food ," as a rep from Cheba Hut told us last year. That includes sandwiches dubbed Chronic, Kush, Jamaican Red, Apollo 13 and … you get the drift. There are vegetarian options, rice krispy treats (just got that joke), as well as local beers, and even liquor cocktails.But be warned, despite the trappings and themed decorations and flair, you will not find any cheeba at the Cheba.Cheba Hut opens locally at 12100 E. Colonial Drive . Outdoor patio seating will be available.