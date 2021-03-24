HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Tip Jar

Weed-themed sub shop Cheba Hut opens in Orlando this month

Posted By on Wed, Mar 24, 2021 at 2:43 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY CHEBA HUT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Cheba Hut/Facebook
They've already pre-empted us on all of the "toasted" subs and sandwich "joint" puns, so we're forced to sadly call it right down the middle: Weed-themed sandwich franchise Cheba Hut is coming to Orlando at the end of March.

Set to open on Monday, March 29, this will be the Hut's first location in Orlando, and only the second in Florida total — the other is in St. Augustine. Originally set to open last summer, the pandemic and everything else put paid to that notion. But the idea of a Cheba Hut in Orlando is "too high too die," so here we are, on the cusp of a long-delayed opening.



The restaurant offers up a full menu of "great stoner food," as a rep from Cheba Hut told us last year. That includes sandwiches dubbed Chronic, Kush, Jamaican Red, Apollo 13 and … you get the drift. There are vegetarian options, rice krispy treats (just got that joke), as well as local beers, and even liquor cocktails.

But be warned, despite the trappings and themed decorations and flair, you will not find any cheeba at the Cheba.

Cheba Hut opens locally at 12100 E. Colonial Drive. Outdoor patio seating will be available.
click image More snacks at Cheba Hut - PHOTO COURTESY CHEBA HUT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Cheba Hut/Facebook
  • More snacks at Cheba Hut


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Orlando Ballet artistic director Robert Hill returns to the stage after two decades
New Orlando band Human release a punkish homage to Central Florida's death metal legacy
Things to do in Orlando, March 17-23: Morgan Myles, Disney tunes live, Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts
Anthony Hopkins' performance in twisty Alzheimer's drama 'The Father' feels like a career capstone
Mei's Kitchen in East Orlando dishes up Formosan specialties of the highest order
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando's top 10 neighborhoods are probably where you'd expect Read More

  2. Eleven years after losing out to Bloomberg, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer may get the last laugh on JetBlue Read More

  3. Largest White Castle in the world gets regular-sized sign Read More

  4. Drive-in protest against Republican 'anti-protest' legislation happening at Orlando's Tinker Field this week Read More

  5. Goya to donate 85,000 pounds of food to Orlando food pantries Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation