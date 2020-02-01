Tip Jar

Saturday, February 1, 2020

Orlando's first weed-themed sub shop set to open this summer

Posted By on Sat, Feb 1, 2020 at 9:46 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CHEBA HUT TOASTED SUB/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Cheba Hut Toasted Sub/Facebook
Cheba Hut Toasted Subs, a marijuana-themed sub shop, is coming to Orlando. It's the city's first weed-themed food stop of any kind – and no, there is no weed in the food.

No recreational, no medicinal ... no weed at all. Instead, Cheba is weed-themed in the sense that it's the stop one makes after chiefin' the kind.

"It's great stoner food," said Seth Larson, Cheba Hut's "chief relationship officer" (doesn't that sound like a high-ass title?).

"We got munchies," said CEO Tim Brashear.



"With that being said, there are people who come in and don't put two-and-two together," said Larson, "and that's cool, too."
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CHEBA HUT TOASTED SUB/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Cheba Hut Toasted Sub/Facebook
As long as you're cool with them, they're cool with you. Its a vibe, they say, with bomb sandos, snacks-on-snacks, and a selection of wine and craft beers. Aside from the theme, the duo said their sub shop stands apart from all the other sub shops with bread you want to peel open like a dank nug and in-house sauces.

The company has been around since opening its first hop in Arizona in 1998. Florida's only location so far is in St. Augustine. In other franchise locations, the theme sandwiches include the "Jamaican Red," a spicy chicken breast sandwich, and a roast beef sandi called the "AK-47."

Three locations are slated for Orlando, with the first planned to open at 12100 E. Colonial Drive in July. One location will be close to UCF, and the other will either be located downtown or in the SoDo area.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CHEBA HUT TOASTED SUB/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Cheba Hut Toasted Sub/Facebook
