Monday, March 22, 2021
Marcus Jordan plans Michael Jordan-themed retail store for downtown Orlando
Posted
By Alex Galbraith
on Mon, Mar 22, 2021 at 12:54 PM
click image
-
Photo via Facebook/Trophy Room
Michael Jordan's son is planning to open a retail shrine to his father in downtown Orlando.
Former UCF Knights basketball player Marcus Jordan is relocating his shuttered sneaker/clothing/memorabilia outlet the Trophy Room to the Modera Central apartment building on the corner of East Pine Street and South Rosalind Avenue. The store was previously in Disney Springs, though it closed its doors and moved online last May
.
The planned reopening on the ground floor of the 22-story apartment building was announced last June. However, the team behind the store just requested permits for the project earlier this month.
A look at the shop's web presence gives some idea of what will be on offer: vintage sneakers, designer T-shirts featuring circa-2010 neon graphics retailing for over $500 a pop, and accessories that can range into the thousands of dollars. No opening date has been set.
–
Tags: Michael Jordan, Marcus Jordan, UCF, The Trophy Room, Downtown, Image
