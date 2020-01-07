Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Bloggytown

Michael Jordan apparel store headed to downtown Orlando

Posted By on Tue, Jan 7, 2020 at 6:23 PM

click to enlarge 13227650_833800446763436_1103048467491081047_o.jpg
Michael Jordan, that guy who came to the City Beautiful to have his butt handed to him in 1995 by Svelte Shaq and the Magic – and who went on to be the greatest basketball player ever and sell billions of dollars worth of apparel, or whatever – has a store coming downtown Orlando.

The Trophy Room, a specialty retailer owned by Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, is expected to move into a 1,500 square foot location on the ground floor of the Modera Central luxury apartment tower on Rosalind Avenue, reports Orlando Business Journal

Though His Airness couldn't push Penny, Nick Anderson and company to seven games the last time he was in DonwtownDo, he's hoping his store can score big with local and tourist shoppers in the city's business center, after closing their store at Disney Springs in May.

The boutique store will have premium Jordan brand shoes and gear but also feature a mini-attraction – a glimpse into the life of the athlete, into the intimate confines of his trophy room, curated by his son.



It probably won't have images of Jordan getting posterized by Shaq in a Magic jersey, so here ya go:
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida kids jump Florida man allegedly trying to kidnap one of them Read More

  2. For the first time ever, Florida is regulating CBD products Read More

  3. Mansplaining convention coming to Orlando promises to 'Make Women Great Again' Read More

  4. The long-rumored upcharge FastPass program at Disney World looks like it's finally about to launch Read More

  5. Florida's welcome centers no longer give tourists free orange juice Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation