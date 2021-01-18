HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 18, 2021

Tip Jar

Hot dog! Chicago's Portillo's to open first Orlando location in March

Posted By on Mon, Jan 18, 2021 at 11:28 AM

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY PORTILLO'S
  • Image courtesy Portillo's
Hot dog! Chicago wiener chain Portillo’s will be opening an Orlando location in March.

Joining Central Florida outposts in Tampa and Brandon, the Chicago-based hot dog purveyor will be opening the doors to this new Orlando location at the Village at O-Town West in the Lake Buena Vista area on Tuesday, March 2, at 10:30 a.m.



The restaurant will feature double drive-through lanes, two covered outdoor patios and diner aesthetics in the interior. Portillo's menu centers around iconic Midwestern dishes like the Chicago-style dogs mentioned above, Italian beef sandwiches and cheese fries (although the cheese fountain will not be making an appearance). More than 50 years old, the chain has a community of diehard obsessives.

"We’re thrilled to expand our presence in Florida and be part of such an iconic community,” said Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo. “This new restaurant will allow us to bring Portillo’s to longtime fans and first-time guests in the Orlando area, as well as serve the many tourists in one of the country’s most popular destinations.”

Portillo's is looking to hire approximately 150 people to staff this new location, and is accepting online applications.

Or if you want to score a chance at a special preview meal ahead of the grand opening, sign up online.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando Jan. 13-19
At Thai Halal Grill, Supaluk and Jimmy Khan cook up rustic Isaan dishes inside an Indian supermarket
Here are 10 questions for the Biden presidency. The answers will define what kind of year 2021 will be, for better or worse
Film in the time of corona: Even in the midst of a pandemic, cinema soldiers on
Top Tables 2020: The best restaurants that opened in Orlando this year
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney may be ready to admit they screwed up their Star Wars land, but only because ‘The Mandalorian’ is making them do it Read More

  2. Florida Man Dave Bautista offers $20,000 reward for ‘MAGATs’ who defaced Homosassa manatee Read More

  3. Shake Shack's first-ever drive-thru is coming to a West Orlando shopping center Read More

  4. With COVID's end in sight, details regarding Disney's huge 100th anniversary celebration begin to emerge Read More

  5. Pasco County's gigantic mystery hole is making a comeback in 2021, because of course it is Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation