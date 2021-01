Hot dog! Chicago's Portillo's to open first Orlando location in March

click to enlarge Image courtesy Portillo's

Hot dog! Chicago wiener chain Portillo’s will be opening an Orlando location in March.Joining Central Florida outposts in Tampa and Brandon, the Chicago-based hot dog purveyor will be opening the doors to this new Orlando location at the Village at O-Town West in the Lake Buena Vista area on Tuesday, March 2, at 10:30 a.m.The restaurant will feature double drive-through lanes, two covered outdoor patios and diner aesthetics in the interior. Portillo's menu centers around iconic Midwestern dishes like the Chicago-style dogs mentioned above, Italian beef sandwiches and cheese fries (although the cheese fountain will not be making an appearance). More than 50 years old, the chain has a community of diehard obsessives "We’re thrilled to expand our presence in Florida and be part of such an iconic community,” said Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo. “This new restaurant will allow us to bring Portillo’s to longtime fans and first-time guests in the Orlando area, as well as serve the many tourists in one of the country’s most popular destinations.”Portillo's is looking to hire approximately 150 people to staff this new location, and is accepting online applications Or if you want to score a chance at a special preview meal ahead of the grand opening, sign up online