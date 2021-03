Gordon Ramsay apparently bringing a fish and chips joint — and colourful expletives? — to Orlando's Icon Park

click image Photo courtesy Gordorn Ramsay/Facebook

Three second later, he released a flood of obscenities

Do you hear the faint sounds of expletives uttered in an unmistakable British accent echoing around Icon Park today? It's because celebrity chef and lamb sauce enthusiast Gordon Ramsay has plans to open a new restaurant in Orlando this year.As reported by the, Ramsay's restaurant concept Fish & Chips is apparently coming to International Drive's Icon Park, with construction targeted to be complete by May.Neither Icon Park nor Ramsay's people would go on the record, but OBJ sleuthed up an International Council of Shopping Centers story where Norman Abdullah, CEO for Gordon Ramsay North America Restaurant Group, all but confirmed the plans.Ramsay has restaurants — from Maze to Fish & Chips, with another location of that one already open in Las Vegas — all over the world, but this will be his first foray into the crowded celebrity-chef field here in Orlando.In other Ramsay news, earlier this week Ramsay outraged the entire city of Falkirk, Scotland, by calling it a " shithole " during an episode of his new television program