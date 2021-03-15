HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Monday, March 15, 2021

The Gist

Experience the infinite loop of eating White Castle and viewing 'White Castle' on Friday

Posted By on Mon, Mar 15, 2021 at 12:55 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY WHITE CASTLE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy White Castle/Facebook
Erase your memories of the White Castle ghost kitchen debacle of 2021 by indulging in the conceptual brain-twister that is eating those internet-breaking sliders while simultaneously watching a stoner comedy centered around a slapstick quest for those selfsame tiny burgers. (Starring a future member of the Obama administration, as a surreal sidebar).

Bungalower is teaming with Motion Flix to present an intricately-themed evening based around the ever-elusive White Castle burger at Carlotta's Culture Park at 1000 N. Mills Ave. this Friday, March 19.



The outdoors dinner & a movie shindig consists of cult comedy Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle and a sumptuous spread of the titular foodstuffs (the burgers, not the Harolds nor the Kumars).

Said burgers will sadly not come courtesy the White Castle ghost kitchen or Orlando's world's largest White Castle — both still under construction —  but the White House Crave Mobile (in town doing the rounds).

There will be two screenings, at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this week, more information on that through Bungalower.


