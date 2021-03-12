HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 12, 2021

Bloggytown

Orange County Mayor Demings comes out swinging against DeSantis for stripping Florida counties' ability to levy COVID-related fines

Posted By on Fri, Mar 12, 2021 at 2:13 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY ORANGE COUNTY GOVERNMENT, FL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Orange County Government, FL/Facebook
A day after Gov. Ron DeSantis unilaterally canceled what he termed "unprecedented" COVID-19-related fines imposed by counties around Florida, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings came out swinging during a news briefing Thursday.

Starting off his remarks with a surprisingly direct response, Demings took aim at DeSantis by name, with an actual "here we go" preface.



"I believe Governor DeSantis loves to create confusion," opened Demings.

And with that salvo fired, it was off to the races.

"There is nothing unprecedented about local governments trying to provide for and protect its residents during a pandemic," said Demings. "We have been decisive in taking action when the governor was slow to act. We received many calls from our residents demanding businesses and individuals be held accountable for failing to take precautions to stop the spread of a deadly virus which has infected 2 million people in our state, with 117,000 infected in Orange County alone and 1138 who died of the virus in our county."

Demings further posited that DeSantis' "inaction" in enforcing health and safety guidelines "likely contributed to the spread of the virus" in Florida. Demings went on to say that he is directing the county attorney to explore legal options to work around this order.

On Wednesday, DeSantis issued an executive order that overturned all fines imposed by local governments against businesses and individuals for flouting health and safety guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

DeSantis called those fines "unprecedented local government restrictions" and his executive order is, improbably, retroactive, going as far as to cancel fines all the way back to March 2020, as reported by WTFV. This will not apply to coronavirus-related penalties levied by the state.

The executive order effectively takes away the regulatory teeth of Orange County's coronavirus strike teams, who have been issuing fines throughout the area since December, after Demings issued his own countywide executive order mandating penalties. However, Demings says that the strike teams will continue their work.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, March 10-16: Preacher Lawson, ‘Ladies of Eola Heights,’ Oak Hill Drifters and more
Longtime fans of Austin's Coffee worry their treasured hangout is being kicked to the curb by the city of Winter Park
Uncommon Catering brings modern style and global culinary influences to Curry Ford West
Knife and Spoon at the Ritz-Carlton sears the best steaks in Orlando
Yalcin Aykin, owner of Beyti Mediterranean Grill, brings Turkish delights to Casselberry
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The third stimulus check won't cover a month's rent in these Orlando neighborhoods Read More

  2. Korean grocery giant H Mart will open its first Florida location in Orlando Read More

  3. Mills 50 mainstay Will's Pub property sold to new owner, but Will's the venue and bar is 'not going anywhere' Read More

  4. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried continues to float 'hunch' that Gov. Ron DeSantis secretly caught COVID-19 last year Read More

  5. Indian street food chain Honest Restaurant opens first location in Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation