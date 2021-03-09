Biker jumps Daytona Beach's Main Street drawbridge during Bike Week

This is the Main Street draw bridge. The Bike Week “shenanigans” have officially commenced! Folks, please be safe and be smarter than this guy! pic.twitter.com/KGBuPDQfw9 — Chief Jakari Young (@ChiefJakari) March 5, 2021

Things just get a bit morearound Bike Week, when the siren song of the worst beer you've ever had in your life and heat stroke calls the nation's dads to North Florida and they waste almost no time going native. One biker christened the yearly bacchanal of bad decisions by jumping the Daytona Beach Main Street drawbridge as it was being raised.Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young shared surveillance footage of the stunt to Twitter, with a message for any other beer-bellied daredevils."The Bike Week 'shenanigans' have officially commenced!" he wrote. "Folks, please be safe and be smarter than this guy."No doubt the small city's police have been busy with unusual arrests. New York City's famous busker who goes by the name of the Naked Cowboy was arrested for panhandling over the weekend, and the incident was captured on video by bystanders.The man born Robert Burck was back on the streets quickly, however. Video from his Facebook shows him plying his unusual trade in Siesta Key.