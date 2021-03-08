HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 8, 2021

The Gist

Halloween Horror Nights will return to Universal this year, with Beetlejuice a big part of it

Posted By on Mon, Mar 8, 2021 at 11:25 AM

click image SCREEN CAPTURE COURTESY UNIVERSAL ORLANDO/YOUTUBE
  • Screen capture courtesy Universal Orlando/YouTube
Looks like it's going to be showtime once again this October at Universal Orlando.

After (mostly) taking off 2020 due to pandemic concerns — save for some scaled-back daytime haunts that ran a few days in October — Universal's Halloween Horror Nights is a go for 2021.



HHN will run from Sept. 3-Oct. 31 this year, and one spooky special guest has been announced already.

Beetlejuice is the first big haunt announcement for this year's HHN. The iconic creation of Tim Burton and Michael Keaton is splattered all over the HHN homepage and was unveiled with maximum video fanfare on Twitter.
This won't be Beetlejuice's first HHN rodeo. His haunt was to be a centerpiece of last year's HHN … but we know what happened there.

Instead Beetlejuice was given pride of place at last year's HHN tribute store, and, as a last-minute surprise, the Beetlejuice haunt was opened for daytime hours on Halloween weekend.

This year's event will count as HHN's 30th anniversary shindig, as we all deserve a do-over for last year. Universal confirmed that there will be 10 haunted houses, five scare zones and two live shows set for this year. But so far nothing has been revealed besides "the ghost with the most."



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Knife and Spoon at the Ritz-Carlton sears the best steaks in Orlando
Things to do in Orlando, March 3-9: Noizu, Tiffany, racing pigs, open-air ‘Deadpool’ and more
Yalcin Aykin, owner of Beyti Mediterranean Grill, brings Turkish delights to Casselberry
Spring Guide 2021: The events we're looking forward to with cautious optimism
‘Nomadland’ turns an ultra-realistic eye on the modern American unhoused
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Most of Florida chooses Chick-Fil-A at the drive-thru, but Orlando has so many better chicken choices Read More

  2. DeSantis administration ‘reeks of corruption,’ say Democrats calling for investigation after vaccines linked to political donations Read More

  3. Florida GOP wants public schools to teach the ‘horrors’ of communist and socialist governments Read More

  4. Dr. Phillips Center offers free screening of ‘Women In Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA’ Read More

  5. New legislation proposed would allow out-of-state students to pay in-state tuition if their grandparents live in Florida Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation