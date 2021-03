Halloween Horror Nights will return to Universal this year, with Beetlejuice a big part of it

click image Screen capture courtesy Universal Orlando/YouTube

Looks like it's going to be showtime once again this October at Universal Orlando.After (mostly) taking off 2020 due to pandemic concerns — save for some scaled-back daytime haunts that ran a few days in October — Universal's Halloween Horror Nights is a go for 2021.HHN will run from Sept. 3-Oct. 31 this year, and one spooky special guest has been announced already.Beetlejuice is the first big haunt announcement for this year's HHN. The iconic creation of Tim Burton and Michael Keaton is splattered all over the HHN homepage and was unveiled with maximum video fanfare on Twitter.This won't be Beetlejuice's first HHN rodeo. His haunt was to be a centerpiece of last year's HHN … but we know what happened there.Instead Beetlejuice was given pride of place at last year's HHN tribute store, and, as a last-minute surprise, the Beetlejuice haunt was opened for daytime hours on Halloween weekend.This year's event will count as HHN's 30th anniversary shindig, as we all deserve a do-over for last year. Universal confirmed that there will be 10 haunted houses, five scare zones and two live shows set for this year. But so far nothing has been revealed besides " the ghost with the most ."