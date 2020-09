Halloween Horror Nights returns from the grave – kind of – with two haunted houses open this weekend only

click image Photo courtesy Halloween Horror Nights/Twitter

In a surprise twist, Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights will return in the flesh this year … kind of.On Monday night, Universal broke the news that two of the haunted houses planned for this year's HHN pre-coronavirus will open to the public for daytime scares at very limited capacity. Further, this opening will be for this weekend only – as of this writing.Universal parkgoers will be able to experience the haunts Revenge of the Tooth Fairy and Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 19-20 only, during regular park hours at no additional charge.Universal canceled what should have been the 30th anniversary of Halloween Horror Nights back in July, but has been doing a brisk business at the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store on park property.