Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Halloween Horror Nights returns from the grave – kind of – with two haunted houses open this weekend only
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Sep 15, 2020 at 11:45 AM
click image
-
Photo courtesy Halloween Horror Nights/Twitter
In a surprise twist, Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights
will return in the flesh this year … kind of.
On Monday night, Universal broke the news that two of the haunted houses planned for this year's HHN pre-coronavirus will open to the public for daytime scares at very limited capacity. Further, this opening will be for this weekend only – as of this writing.
Universal parkgoers will be able to experience the haunts Revenge of the Tooth Fairy and Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 19-20 only, during regular park hours at no additional charge.
Universal canceled what should have been the 30th anniversary of Halloween Horror Nights back in July, but has been doing a brisk business at the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store
on park property.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe
