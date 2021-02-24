HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Country stars Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser hit Orlando's Frontyard Festival stage on Thursday

Posted By on Wed, Feb 24, 2021 at 12:29 AM

click to enlarge Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser - PHOTOS VIA THE ARTISTS' OFFICIAL FACEBOOK PAGES
  • Photos via the artists' official Facebook pages
  • Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser
This big country bill pairs true-blue neo-traditionalist Jamey Johnson and certified country-pop hitmaker Randy Houser, who is currently remaking himself into an artist of substance and keeping interesting stage company (he last came through Orlando in late 2019 with Paul Cauthen).

And their co-headlining Cadillac Country Tour — which stops in Orlando on Thursday, Feb. 25, at the Dr. Phillips Center — features the two on stage together.
click to enlarge The Country Cadillac Tour - JAMEY JOHNSON AND RANDY HOUSER
  • Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser
  • The Country Cadillac Tour
Since the show will be acoustic and heavy on back-and-forth and conversation between the two longtime friends, expect these country songs to ring with an especially personal edge. The on-site bars better double up on the whiskey.



As part of the Frontyard Festival, this concert is outdoors with seating in physically distanced pods where you can have food and drink delivered. Show opens at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are still available.

If you go out, respect everyone’s distance, for all our sakes.


Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com


