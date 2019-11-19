Rising country stars Paul Cauthen and Randy Houser visit Orlando's House of Blues this week

click to enlarge
Goddamn, who ever thought one of the songwriters of “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” would ever amount to anything respectable? Well, that’s exactly what’s happening right now with country-pop heavyweight Randy Houser. With this year’s remarkably substantial album Magnolia
, he’s currently in the throes of a legit epiphany, finally striking some non-pop gravitas and authenticity in an otherwise pretty commercial career. Lending this concert even more depth and intrigue is opener Paul Cauthen, a notable indie country figure who’s doing his own, even more daring sonic pivot. While clearly operating on some classic cornerstones with his neo-outlaw ways, this young Texan’s about as beholden to straight country tradition as Sturgill Simpson. Cauthen’s surreal recent album, Room 41
, ventures out to the outermost fringes of country music with some bizarre disco slink that will probably confuse the shit out of establishment country fans. Together, this is a pairing of two interesting voices in the most daring moon of their careers so far.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 | House of Blues, 1490 Buena Vista Drive | 407-934-2583 | hob.com/orlando
| $27.50-$69.75
