Rising country stars Paul Cauthen and Randy Houser visit Orlando's House of Blues this week

Goddamn, who ever thought one of the songwriters of “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” would ever amount to anything respectable? Well, that’s exactly what’s happening right now with country-pop heavyweight Randy Houser. With this year’s remarkably substantial album, he’s currently in the throes of a legit epiphany, finally striking some non-pop gravitas and authenticity in an otherwise pretty commercial career. Lending this concert even more depth and intrigue is opener Paul Cauthen, a notable indie country figure who’s doing his own, even more daring sonic pivot. While clearly operating on some classic cornerstones with his neo-outlaw ways, this young Texan’s about as beholden to straight country tradition as Sturgill Simpson. Cauthen’s surreal recent album,, ventures out to the outermost fringes of country music with some bizarre disco slink that will probably confuse the shit out of establishment country fans. Together, this is a pairing of two interesting voices in the most daring moon of their careers so far.7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 | House of Blues, 1490 Buena Vista Drive | 407-934-2583 | hob.com/orlando | $27.50-$69.75

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press