Florida Rep. Charlie Crist calls for investigation of DeSantis funneling vaccines to the zip codes of wealthy donors

“Time and time again, Governor DeSantis has proven he is not up to the task of leading our state out of this pandemic as he continues to play politics with the health and well-being of vulnerable Floridians,” said Crist. “So far, over 30,000 Floridians have died and at least 1.8 million more have gotten sick, with minority communities and seniors hit the hardest. Instead of prioritizing people most at risk, the Governor has chosen — during the worst pandemic in a century — to help out his friends and donors. That is why I’m calling on the Department of Justice to investigate.”
Why is Governor DeSantis playing politics with vaccine distribution? His political allies & donors should not get to skip the line. Calling for full DOJ investigation. pic.twitter.com/OTjpkdD1o4— Congressman Charlie Crist (@RepCharlieCrist) February 21, 2021
