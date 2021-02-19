Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proposes new election legislation that leans a little heavy on voter suppression

Arguably leaning on the mindset of “If less people vote, there can’t be any fraud,” the proposed bill would focus on things like reducing ballot dropbox sites (which have attracted zero controversy over the years in Florida except from former President Donald Trump baselessly shitting on them in other states), banning ballot harvesting (another non-issue), requiring people to ask for a mail-in ballot every year (rather than every two years), preventing “mass mailing of vote-by-mail ballots” (literally zero counties in Florida do this at the moment), and stopping counties from using third-party organizations to “get out the vote.”
Today, I’m excited to announce new initiatives to ensure that Florida remains a leader on key issues regarding our electoral process, such as ballot integrity, public access to election information, transparency of election reporting and more. https://t.co/LwAWHKETnA— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 19, 2021
Ballot IntegrityAgain, none of these things were issues last election, but apparently someone’s nervous about 2022.
Transparency in the Elections Process
- Address the use of ballot drop boxes.
- Address ballot harvesting so that no person may possess ballots other than their own and their immediate family.
- No mass mailing of vote-by-mail ballots—only voters who request a ballot should receive a ballot.
- Vote-by-mail requests must be made each election year.
- Vote by mail ballot signatures must match the most recent signature on file.
Transparency in Elections Reporting
- Political parties and candidates cannot be shut out from observing the signature matching process.
- Supervisors of Elections must post over-vote ballots to be considered by the canvassing board on their website before the canvassing board meets.
- Prohibits counties from receiving grants from private third-party organizations for “get out the vote” initiatives.
- Requires real-time reporting of voter turnout data at the precinct level.
- Supervisors of Elections must report how many ballots have been
