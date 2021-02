Mayhem on Mills returns with live outdoors wrestling in Orlando this weekend

click image Photo courtesy Mayhem on Mills/Facebook

Sunday is a day of firsts in Mills 50. First, local punk-infused wrestling federation Mayhem on Mills returns to action with their first show in a year. And secondly, this event will go down in a new outdoors event space, Carlotta's Culture Park.Mayhem on Mills — founded by former Orlandoan Rich Evans (also of Total Punk and Golden Pelicans) along with local wrestlers Teddy Stigma and Dan Drennen — has been on an extended hiatus because of the pandemic, but finally returns.The scrappy independent wrestling federation is notable both because of appearances from legit area indy talent (Serpentico, Effy and Treehouse Lee for instance), but also because of a healthy sense of the surreal — wrestling spilling out onto Mills Avenue, time-traveling during matches, etc.Carlotta's Culture Park, located at 1000 N. Mills Ave., will be the hosting site for "a series of outdoor concerts, movie screenings, and random events" over the next few months, according to Bungalower . (Bungalower will be curating a number of these upcoming events.)Mayhem on Mills presents: Weird Science happens on Sunday, Feb. 21, at 3 p.m. at Carlotta's Culture Park. Tickets are still on sale Safety considerations for this event include required masks and assigned — and socially distanced — pod seating (standing?) areas.