Universal Orlando teases opening 'Jurassic World VelociCoaster' ride ahead of summer 2021 projection

Universal Orlando revealed some new details on Wednesday about its long-awaited Jurassic World VelociCoaster ride, set to finally open this year. Since 2019 we've been writing about and anxiously awaiting the VelociCoaster, which looks to be Orlando's next big thrill ride. Or in Universal parlance, "a new species of roller coaster."And though the project has seen its share of delays (not least due to COVID-19 putting the brakes on most park construction), this update on the ride's construction from the official Discover Universal blog narrows the opening window down to "a few months," which could put the grand reveal ahead of the initial summer projection.The thrill ride promises to be not only Florida's fastest and tallest launch coaster, but a fully immersive plunge into the cinematic universe ofriders will actually come eye-to-eye with dinosaurs.Even now, the trains can be spotted on test runs now and again by eagle-eyed park watchers ( like our own Seth Kubersky ), darting up the 155-foot-tall top-hat hill and spiraling along the Jurassic Park shoreline.“The challenge of taking a coaster and elevating it to meet the immersive levels that Islands of Adventure demands was such a compelling challenge to me,” said Shelby Honea, show producer on the VelociCoaster, to Discover Universal. “d’s involvement was the spark for me to really know that this was going to be so much more than ‘just a coaster.’”The official opening date for this not-just-a-coaster will be coming "very soon," teases the blog . So be ready to pounce on Universal's social media like a good velociraptor.