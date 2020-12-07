Universal Orlando continues to move forward with new Jurassic World themed coaster

click image Image via GProdigy | Twitter

important to the story of the attraction." Hall went on to claim, "E

In the Jurassic Park universe, InGen is the Hammond-based bioengineering start-up where Dr. Henry Wu works as the chief genetic engineer.

bioengineering start-up where Dr. Henry Wu works as the

chief genetic engineer.





click image Image via Universal Orlando

An InGen logo featured on the VelociCoaster ride vehicles





One unique aspect of the new coaster is its theme, linking it to the more recent Jurassic World films, rather than the Jurassic Park films theme of the rest of the land. In announcing the new coaster, Universal was clear that it drew its inspiration from the updated films.“Jurassic World VelociCoaster will be the world’s first coaster based on the blockbuster franchise, and will feature an original story that expands upon the thrills, dinosaurs and environments fans have seen on the big screen. Guests will join the original cast of the films – Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing and BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu – as Jurassic World unveils the next evolution of its 'carnivore expansion': the VelociCoaster, where riders embark on a high-speed chase and feel the rush of the hunt while racing alongside a nimble Velociraptor pack.”This has led to speculation that the rest of the land may eventually be rethemed. The Jurassic Park River Adventure style ride at Universal Studios Hollywood was updated last year to reflect the newer Jurassic World branding. A similar update to Orlando’s boat ride was rumored, though it's unclear if this is still happening due to cost-cutting across the company.

click image Image via GProdigy | Twitter

click image Image via Bioreconstruct | Twitter

The raptors, still in their white plastic protective wrapping, can be seen in the paddock themed section fo the ride.

a top speed of 70 mph, slightly faster than the nearby Incredible Hulk Coaster. Altogether the Jurassic World VelociCoaster has more than 4,700 feet of track and 12 seconds of airtime.





click image Image via Bioreconstruct | Twitter

The ‘spaghetti bowl' section of the VelociCoaster. The load and unload sections can be seen on the far right.



The first half of the ride features what coaster fans often refer to as a spaghetti bowl, a space-saving design in which the coaster crosses over itself multiple times, allowing for numerous coaster features tucked into a small area. VelociCoaster’s spaghetti bowl takes up roughly an acre and a half, where the Triceratops Discovery Trail was previously located. The lush landscaping throughout the site has been replaced by extensive rockwork and a raptor paddocks motif. Multiple lifelike velociraptors have been placed in the paddocks-themed section.





click image Image via Bioreconstruct | Twitter

During the second part of the ride, the top hat-like feature will be followed by long stretches and wide turns where speed will be the primary focus.