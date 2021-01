Portillo's Beef Bus rolls into Lake Eola through Jan. 30 to sling Chicago-style hot dogs and more

click image Photo courtesy Portillo's/Twitter

Portillo's Beef Bus

Ahead of a scheduled Orlando outpost opening in March, fast-casual Chicago hot-dog chain Portillo's has parked its " Beef Bus " food truck in Lake Eola.The Bus will be stationed on the 200 block of E. Central Boulevard by the fountain through Jan. 30, serving up Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef, cheese fries and more.The Bus' current hours of operation are will generally be available from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Jan. 24-28, and 3-8 p.m. on Jan. 22-23 and again Jan. 29-30. (If they run out of food, they are closing early. Be warned.)If you do miss out on the Beef Bus' temporary Eola residency, you'll have to wait patiently until March, when the Portillo's restaurant in Lake Buena Vista opens its doors Follow Portillo's official Twitter and Instagram accounts for updates on where the Beef Bus heads next.