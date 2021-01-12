Trump is leaving office, but will he be leaving Disney's Hall of Presidents?

click to enlarge photo via Disney World

"As a place for escapism, I’d venture to say Presidential politics may be one of the top things people would want a break from these days. While the Hall of Presidents is specifically written in such a way to not lean to one side or the other, the mere mention of the name Trump or Biden will set people’s blood boiling. Maybe not because they disagree with their politics, but just because they are tired of hearing about it.



"Sure, this has been going on for years. Guests would say they won’t go in if Clinton or Bush are on stage because they disagreed with something that happened in their Presidency. The difference between today and then? Disney didn’t have to keep three security guards staffed in the attraction at all times, just in case things go sideways. That is a unique situation to any Disney attraction quite possibly in the history of Disney parks."

"

Every day that goes by that Trump is normalized in the Hall of Presidents is a disgrace to the Walt Disney company.

Spare us your statements and close the Hall of Presidents."





Orange County Register theme park columnist Robert Niles Hours after the attack in Washington,theme park columnist Robert Niles wrote on his personal website , Theme Park Insider,

"

Make no mistake. This is an act of sedition — of treason — against the United States government. It is a dark day for America, and The Walt Disney Company should not celebrate it by continuing to give Donald Trump a voice in one of its attractions.

Close The Hall of Presidents."







The push to close the attraction isn't limited to theme park industry professionals. Tom Weber, the husband of

But seriously, what is Walt Disney World going to do about the Hall of Presidents?"





In response to a statement posted by Disney condemning the DC attack,

Jonathan D. Lovitz, Senior Vice President at the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce,

, "

Remove him from the Hall of Presidents or don’t waste our time."



