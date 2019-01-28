The Gist

Monday, January 28, 2019

Trump reportedly wanted his Disney robot to say that America 'invented skyscrapers'

Posted By on Mon, Jan 28, 2019 at 1:11 PM

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB VIA WDW MAGIC/YOUTUBE
  • Screengrab via WDW Magic/YouTube
To say there's been controversy surrounding the Donald Trump robot at Disney's Hall of Presidents attraction is an absolute understatement.

Besides the one that says Disney actually made a Hillary robot and just threw a wig on it after Trump won, there's been plenty of rumors surrounding this odd looking sack of bolts.

After winning the presidency in 2016, the attraction was closed for an unusually long period, nearly 11 months. The closure caused a fury of speculation about the delay, including one from a now retracted Vice story arguing that Disney was trying to stop the robot from speaking.

Of course, when the robot did make its big debut in December of 2017, Trump did in fact have a speaking role, to which at least one guest at Disney World interrupted with chants of "Lock him up."
Now, we have some what of a glimpse as to perhaps why there was such a long delay reopening the attraction.



According to excerpts from the new book Team of Vipers from former senior White House aide Cliff Sims, Trump reportedly wanted his Disney robot to claim that Americans had invented the skyscraper and also brag about his own real estate business. "Then I could add a little, 'Which, of course, I know a thing or two about,' right?" Trump reportedly said in the book.

Well, apparently, Disney Imagineers objected to this idea, and pointed out that a skyscraper isn't really an "invention" but rather "just a taller building."

According to the Daily Beast, who obtained an advanced copy of the book, Trump was overly excited about recording the voiceover. "This," Sims wrote, "was a presidential duty that filled the President with unusual boyish excitement."

The book doesn't mention if Trump also gets this giddy about locking immigrant kids in cages.

