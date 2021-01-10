Three Florida men charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

click to enlarge Alex Gakos / Shutterstock.com

Protesters supporting Donald Trump break into the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., U.S., Jan. 6, 2021.

Three men identified as Floridians are among the individuals arrested for federal crimes involving the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.The U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday that Matthew Council of Riverview, Michael Curzio of Summerfield and Douglas Sweet were charged as part of an ongoing investigation into the destruction of the building.“Today’s charges are just the beginning of the FBI’s ongoing efforts to hold those responsible for the criminal acts of violence and destruction that unfolded during the U.S. Capitol building breach on January 6th,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a press release. “To be clear, what took place that day was not First Amendment-protected activity, but rather an affront on our democracy.”The FBI, the Department of Justice, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Metropolitan Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are cooperating in the probe.Five people died as a result of the assault on the Capitol building, including Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who reportedly was injured while physically engaging with protesters.According to the press release, Council was charged with "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds." Council allegedly unlawfully entered the Capitol building and pushed a law enforcement officer who stopped him.Curzio and Sweet were both charged with "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds."The Department of Justice release said Sweet is from Florida, but a Capitol Police press release said Sweet is from Hudgins, Virginia.A Capitol Police report also listed John Anderson of St. Augustine among those charged with unlawful entry.