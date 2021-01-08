Friday, January 8, 2021
Orange County's COVID-19 Eviction Diversion Program extended through January
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Jan 8, 2021 at 12:07 PM
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Orange County government has extended the deadline for its COVID-19 Eviction Diversion Program
into early 2021.
Orange County tenants now have until Jan. 29 to apply for up to $4,000 in rental assistance. This rental assistance is paid to the tenant's landlord.
This program was launched last summer using federal CARES Act funds to provide some measure of rent relief to Orange County residents and renters impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Applicants must be at least two months behind on their rent at the time of applying, and there is no income cap for this program. Landlords must agree to participate in the application process and fill out some paperwork as well.
More information and applications to register for the program are available through the Orange County CARES Act
site.
