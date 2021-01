Sanford firefighter placed on leave after being photographed as part of mob that stormed the Capitol

click image Screen capture courtesy PBS Newshour/YouTube

A Sanford firefighter has been placed on administrative place after being spotted at Wednesday's attempted insurrection at Washington, D.C., confirms a Sanford Fire Department spokesperson.A photo of a MAGA-clad Andy Williams — a firefighter with the Sanford Fire Department — was sent to WKMG News 6 showing him as part of the mob of Trump supporters that stormed the Capitol building yesterday, and helpfully pointing at an office placard for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Just in case there was any doubt exactly where he was.The Fire Department confirmed on Facebook that it was Williams in the photo on Thursday morning and that they will be launching an investigation into Williams' activities. Williams has been placed on paid leave "until the investigation is complete."We can only guess that a few other agencies on the federal level will perhaps be doing investigations of Williams as well.