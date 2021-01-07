Thursday, January 7, 2021
Sanford firefighter placed on leave after being photographed as part of mob that stormed the Capitol
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Jan 7, 2021 at 6:24 PM
click image
-
Screen capture courtesy PBS Newshour/YouTube
A Sanford firefighter has been placed on administrative place after being spotted at Wednesday's attempted insurrection at Washington, D.C., confirms a Sanford Fire Department spokesperson.
click image
-
screenshot via WKMG News 6
A photo of a MAGA-clad Andy Williams — a firefighter with the Sanford Fire Department — was sent to WKMG News 6
showing him as part of the mob of Trump supporters that stormed the Capitol building yesterday, and helpfully pointing
at an office placard for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Just in case there was any doubt exactly where he was.
The Fire Department confirmed on Facebook
that it was Williams in the photo on Thursday morning and that they will be launching an investigation into Williams' activities. Williams has been placed on paid leave "until the investigation is complete."
“The City of Sanford is aware of the situation involving Sanford Firefighter/Paramedic Andrew Williams. At this time, we...Posted by Sanford Fire Department on Thursday, January 7, 2021
We can only guess that a few other agencies on the federal level will perhaps be doing investigations of Williams as well.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
Tags: Sanford, Central Florida, Firefighter, Fireman, Trump, Insurrection, Washington D.C., Capitol, Domestic Terrorist, Sanford Fire Department, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.