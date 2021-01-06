HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Florida Rep. Charlie Crist calls for Trump to be removed from office by the 25th Amendment

Posted By on Wed, Jan 6, 2021 at 7:09 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY CHARLIE CRIST/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Charlie Crist/Facebook
U.S. representative and former governor of Florida Charlie Crist (D-St. Petersburg) has called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked and Donald Trump to be removed as president.

On the same day that Trump supporters rioted, fought with law enforcement officers and broke into the nation’s Capitol, Crist was uncharacteristically blunt in a Twitter post late Wednesday afternoon. "The 25th Amendment allows for the removal of a President. It's time to remove the President," tweeted Crist in full.
The 25th Amendment to the Constitution allows for the president of the United States to be removed from office if he is deemed unfit for office by both houses of Congress. The vice president would then assume office.



Crist, a former Republican, is among the first in Congress to call for the 25th Amendment to be invoked.

