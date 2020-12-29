As entertainment tastes change, Central Florida's shopping centers are evolving to stay relevant

click to enlarge Image via Ken Storey

Signage inside the Festival Bay mall teasing the upcoming plans that were never realized. Instead, the mall became Artegon and is now home to Dezerland.

Image via Florida Memory | Florida Department of Commerce.

A 1969 photo of the fountain inside the Winter Park Mall

had seen better days and by 1993 only a single anchor tenant was left. The enclosed mall was reimagined as a mixed-use town center concept, one of the first mall retrofits in the nation, with all but one major tenant, a Dillard’s, getting an update.



The Dillard’s had vowed to remain open, but, as construction continued around it, the store closed, forcing the developer to quickly remodel the store to fit in with the rest of the mall, creating the bland, boxy building where Guitar Center and Cheesecake Factory can now be found. The number of restaurants within the center was increased and retailers not typically found within a mall, like a grocery store, were added.