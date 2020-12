Big changes and renovations on the way for Winter Park Village in 2021

click image Photo courtesy Winter Park Village/Facebook

Big changed are afoot for the Winter Park Village in 2021, with slimmed-down ownership and a big-money renovation project on the way. The Orlando Business Journal reports that Casto, the owner of the property, plans to undertake $20 million worth of upgrades to the shopping center. And the Ohio-based company will be going it alone, as JPMorgan Chase & Co. has divested its 50 percent ownership stake in the property, selling out to Casto.Both parties are reportedly being tight-lipped on the terms fo the deal.Casto is not being as tight-lipped about some of the upgrades planned for Winter Park Village. Construction will begin next year and take about 18 months to complete, with the end result being a more outdoors-friendly environment, with more patio space, event space, outdoor projections, a possible beer garden, more lawn space, and more. Residential units are also in the works. This would be a very timely facelift for Winter Park Village, a way for the shopping center to adjust to the realities of a pandemic (and lingering post-pandemic — whenever that may be — anxieties).Speaking of outdoors, you don't have to wait 18 months to experience the fresh-air holiday offerings currently underway at the Winter Park Village. On Tuesday, Dec. 15, there's a free concert by the Sophisticates Quartet, and on Dec. 22 the Z Street Trio will be running through some holiday tunes. On Friday and Saturday nights, you might even run into roving "Dickens carolers."