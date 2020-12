Walt Disney World's Blizzard Beach water park to re-open in March 2021

click image Photo courtesy Walt Disney World Resort

The Summit Plummet at Blizzard Beach

Walt Disney World Resort's Blizzard Beach water park is finally going to reopen in early 2021, Disney representatives confirmed on Tuesday.The water park has been shuttered for the better part of a year, but will open its doors again on March 7, 2021, according to Disney's website . Blizzard Beach closed along with all other Disney parks when the coronavirus pandemic hit Florida in March of this year. Word on the street was that one of Disney's two water parks would reopen sooner than later next year, and it looks like Blizzard Beach beat out Typhoon Lagoon."The wait is finally over! Cast members will begin returning soon to prepare Disney’s Blizzard Beach for its scheduled reopening on March 7, 2021," exclaimed the official Disney Parks blog . "First opened to the public on April 1, 1995, this spring will kick off Blizzard Beach’s 25th season."Keep an eye on the Blizzard Beach website for updates on opening and ticket availability.