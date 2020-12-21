Today in scams, this absolutely brazen cash grab for a bus trip to Trump's 2021 inauguration

click to enlarge
-
screengrab via Eventbrite
-
Wait, what?
After seeing this in the Bulwark newsletter today
, we were pretty sure it would be dead on Eventbrite by the time we clicked.
click to enlarge
-
screengrab
-
Please note Eventbrite is getting their piece no matter what
But nope, these hucksters are still taking money.
For a bus trip to Donald Trump's inauguration.
On Jan. 20, 2021.
<screaky-screaky noise as you grind your fists into your eye sockets in disbelief
)
YEP.
There's a sucker born every minute, as P.T. Barnum said, and I might add that most of them are wearing MAGA hats.
click to enlarge
Yes, Reggie Skyrock and Ashley Weiss are "anticipating" Trump's inauguration, in much the same way that I am anticipating having lost 25 pounds by sitting on my couch since March. That is: pure magic-sprinkle-fairy-dust wish fulfillment. (The difference is, I won't be Venmo'ing Reggie and Ashley to make it all come true.)
No refunds! But definitely "check back for additional information before the event"! LOL infinity.
This isn't a local scam, but it's all of a piece with our Attorney General signing onto the Texas lawsuit
(and the many comments we received from "readers" — we doubt they are readers so much as hate-scrollers — in support of that move). Or our governor refusing
to say Joe Biden's name. Or local bars and restaurants that insist on business as usual
and damn the torpedoes. Florida, even parts of Orange County, even some residents of reliably blue Orlando, is full of people who simply refuse to accept the reality that their guy lost, and by extension, that means their way of thinking is not acceptable to the majority of America. (Well, American voters.)
Look, we all have moments of wishing that things were different than they are, whether that's getting your choice of president or not living through a global pandemic or finding out Jeni's Brambleberry Crisp is a miracle weight-loss formula.
And maybe it's because Orlando is so close to the Most Magical Place on Earth™, aka Where Dreams Come True™, that so many of us are addicted to self-delusion. Psychologists call "magical thinking," and it can be comforting, but it doesn't work.
Trump isn't getting inaugurated in 2021, buddies. Please find a better way to deal with it than inflicting your toddler tantrums on the republic and/or fleecing your fellow sheep.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.