Monday, December 21, 2020

Have yourself a ‘Picture Perfect’ holiday in the Curry Ford West Main Street District

Posted By on Mon, Dec 21, 2020 at 11:54 AM

click to enlarge CONCEPT COURTESY CURRY FORD WEST MAIN STREET
  • Concept courtesy Curry Ford West Main Street
A group of theme park workers have teamed up to create an array of holiday scenes and life-size dioramas, bringing some festive eye candy to the Curry Ford West area.

"Curry Ford Presents: Picture Perfect Holidays," presented by Slice Creative Network and sponsored by State Farm agent Justin Bauknight, is a showcase of holiday creativity by the 40 volunteer theme park professionals — whose jobs were all impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic — and offers you the chance to immerse yourself in five different creative takes on the holiday season.



Located throughout the Curry Ford West Main Street area, there are five separate photo scenes perfect for last-minute holiday card needs or social media: Cosmic Christmas Crash, Christmas Song Stroll, Winter Wonderland, Mele Kalikimaka, and Feliz Navidad.
click to enlarge Map courtesy Curry Ford West Main Street
  • Map courtesy Curry Ford West Main Street

Picture Perfect Holidays is already underway, and continues through Dec. 27.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando's true free press free.

