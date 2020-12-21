Monday, December 21, 2020
Have yourself a ‘Picture Perfect’ holiday in the Curry Ford West Main Street District
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Dec 21, 2020 at 11:54 AM
click to enlarge
Concept courtesy Curry Ford West Main Street
A group of theme park workers have teamed up to create an array of holiday scenes and life-size dioramas, bringing some festive eye candy to the Curry Ford West area.
"Curry Ford Presents: Picture Perfect Holidays
," presented by Slice Creative Network
and sponsored by State Farm agent Justin Bauknight, is a showcase of holiday creativity by the 40 volunteer theme park professionals — whose jobs were all impacted
by the COVID-19 pandemic — and offers you the chance to immerse yourself in five different creative takes on the holiday season.
Located throughout the Curry Ford West Main Street area, there are five separate photo scenes perfect for last-minute holiday card needs or social media: Cosmic Christmas Crash, Christmas Song Stroll, Winter Wonderland, Mele Kalikimaka, and Feliz Navidad.
click to enlarge
Picture Perfect Holidays is already underway,
-
Map courtesy Curry Ford West Main Street
and continues through Dec. 27.
Tags: Picture Perfect Holidays, Christmas, Holidays, Orlando, Central Florida, Curry Ford West Main Street, Slice Creative Network, State Farm, Photos, Theme Parks, Immersive, Image
