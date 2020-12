Have yourself a ‘Picture Perfect’ holiday in the Curry Ford West Main Street District

click to enlarge Concept courtesy Curry Ford West Main Street

A group of theme park workers have teamed up to create an array of holiday scenes and life-size dioramas, bringing some festive eye candy to the Curry Ford West area. Curry Ford Presents: Picture Perfect Holidays ," presented by Slice Creative Network and sponsored by State Farm agent Justin Bauknight, is a showcase of holiday creativity by the 40 volunteer theme park professionals — whose jobs were all impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic — and offers you the chance to immerse yourself in five different creative takes on the holiday season.Located throughout the Curry Ford West Main Street area, there are five separate photo scenes perfect for last-minute holiday card needs or social media: Cosmic Christmas Crash, Christmas Song Stroll, Winter Wonderland, Mele Kalikimaka, and Feliz Navidad. Picture Perfect Holidays is already underway, and continues through Dec. 27.