HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 10, 2020

Tip Jar

Salty Donut to open Audubon Park location next week, but launches online donut giveaway today

Posted By on Thu, Dec 10, 2020 at 2:02 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY THE SALTY DONUT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy the Salty Donut/Facebook
The wait is over and the grand opening of Audubon Park's Salty Donut outpost is nearly upon us.

On Friday, Dec. 18, the popular Miami-based donut emporium will be pushing the doors of its first Orlando storefront wide open.



But if you can't wait a week, Salty Donut launched a pre-opening donut lottery today (Thursday, Dec. 10), where you can score some preview treats ahead of the grand opening.

You can register for this lottery giveaway through the shop's Instagram or this form and you might be among 60 winners chosen daily to receive a free box of donuts between Monday-Thursday, Dec. 14-Dec. 17.

If you prefer waiting until the store opens to take it all in in-person, during opening weekend Salty Donut will offer a bevy of seasonal flavors and even more freebies.

Besides perennial flavors like Maple+Bacon, Toasted Coquito and Chocolate Cookie Crunch, you can also avail yourself of seasonal concoctions like Gingersnap Cookie, Butter Beer and Boston Cream.

Intelligentsia coffee roasters will be dispensing free cold brew and batch crew coffee on opening weekend, and the first 50 customers each day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will receive a free tote bag designed by the Lost Bros.

Salty Donut is located at 3025 Corrine Drive.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Russell's on Lake Ivanhoe plates stellar food while paying homage to Orlando's Ivanhoe District
Antica Pizzeria fires up the most drop-dead gorgeous Neapolitan pies in Orlando (well, Altamonte)
The Central Florida Jewish Film Festival goes virtual this time around, and adds some local flavor
Yes, iconic U.K. DJ Paul Oakenfold is playing Orlando this week
Bao's Castle in SoDo offers a whole lot to like
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis goes to D.C. to offer extremely vague Florida COVID vaccine plan Read More

  2. Police raid home of Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones with guns out as dispute with DeSantis gets uglier Read More

  3. Florida AG Ashley Moody just lumped us in with the Texas lawsuit challenging the election results Read More

  4. Nighttime entertainment still likely far off, even as fireworks are seen at Disney World Read More

  5. Winter Park's Blue Bamboo Center broadcasts a Chris Cortez and friends performance for free online Friday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 9, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation