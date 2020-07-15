CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

The Gist

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

The Gist

Salty Donut to open fourth location in Orlando's Audubon Park this fall

Posted By on Wed, Jul 15, 2020 at 3:33 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY THE SALTY DONUT
  • Photo courtesy the Salty Donut
Premiere donut emporium the Salty Donut announced on Tuesday that they will be opening their fourth location right here in Orlando.

Salty Donut – with locations in Dallas and Miami – is well-loved for their creative and decadent donut concoctions. This fourth brick-and-mortar store will be in Audubon Park on Corrine Drive, with a tentative fall opening date.



A casual browse of the Miami and Dallas menus reveals seasonal and evergreen creations like a Peach Cobbler donut, Sweet Tea + Bourbon brioche, Mango + Coconut Cronut, and White Chocolate Tres Leches. So who knows what wildness they'll come up with locally?

The Miami-based company has won numerous foodie plaudits including a spot on Thrillist's 31 Best Donut Shops in America, the Miami New Times' 2020 Father's Day Gift Guide and Paper City's 5 New Dallas Restaurants Doing Takeout Right.

_
