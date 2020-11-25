TikToker fired over paint-mixing viral videos scores new job in Orlando

click image Photo courtesy Tonestarpaints/Instagram

Welcome to Orlando

A 22-year old TikToker who became famous for his viral paint-mixing videos just landed a job in Orlando.

Ohio University student Tony Piloseno has amassed 1.4 million followers and 24.2 million likes on TikTok for his aesthetically pleasing paint videos. On Nov. 11, though, he released a video detailing how he was fired by Sherwin-Williams as a result of his account gaining traction.

According to Buzzfeed News, Piloseno received job offers from major paint companies like Benjamin Moore and Behr, but announced in a video released on Nov. 24 he had agreed to a full-time position with the Orlando-based Florida Paints.



While building his @tonesterpaints account, Piloseno’s main passion was mixing paints in an actual store, which he’ll be doing as a sales associate for Florida Paints.

"I talked to a bunch of people from a bunch of companies, but Don Strube, the co-owner of Florida Paints, he really connected with me when he called me and talked about his passion for paint," Piloseno told Buzzfeed News. "I found that very special."

He’s arranged to finish his degree at Ohio University online while working in Florida. He’s also using funds from a GoFundMe originally intended for paint supplies to help with the move.