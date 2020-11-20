HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Friday, November 20, 2020

Orange County Health Services expands free COVID-19 testing at Barnett Park to 7 days a week

Posted By on Fri, Nov 20, 2020 at 2:55 PM

click image SCREEN CAPTURE COURTESY OCFL/INSTAGRAM
  • Screen capture courtesy OCFL/Instagram
Orange County Health Services is expanding the operating days of the drive-through coronavirus testing site at Barnett Park. Free testing will now be offered on Saturday and Sunday.

Testing is now available to Orange County residents at no charge from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. (Though the facility will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.



You have a choice between two tests at this particular site: antigen (rapid) and molecular (PCR).

"Rapid tests usually give results within about 20 minutes," said Public Safety Director Danny Banks in a recent press statement. "However, we still want to stress that molecular/PCR tests are the most accurate and considered the ‘gold standard’ in testing.”

As a topical illustration of Director Banks' point, Florida Sen. Rick Scott's rapid COVID test this week yielded false negatives, and it was only his PCR test taken on Tuesday that yielded today's bad news of a positive test for Scott – who is now experiencing "mild symptoms."

Back to the point at hand, the Barnett Park testing site has the capacity to test up to 5,000 individuals per week.

No appointments are necessary, all ages are welcome. Again, the service is free with no insurance or co-pay required, and you get a complimentary package of free masks and sanitizer.

COVID-19 testing will be available at Barnett Park through the end of 2020.

