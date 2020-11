Florida Sen. Rick Scott tests positive for COVID-19

click image Screen capture courtesy Sen. Rick Scott/Facebook

After several negative tests, I learned I was positive for COVID-19 this AM. I’m feeling good & experiencing very mild symptoms. I’ll be working from home until it’s safe for me to return to DC. I remind everyone to be careful & do the right things to protect yourselves & others. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) November 20, 2020

Florida Sen. Rick Scott announced on Friday morning that he has tested positive for COVID-19.Scott has been self-quarantining since last Saturday after being exposed to someone who had COVID-19 a week ago. He released an official statement this morning to confirm his positive test for COVID-19.After a number of negative test results throughout the week, the positive test result came early Friday. Scott, who claims to be "feeling good" and experiencing only "very mild symptoms," will be working from home in Florida in Naples until he recovers.Scott had taken several several rapid tests this week, which all came back negative. However, he took a PCR test on Tuesday and that yielded positive results."Wear a mask, social distance," and "listen to public health officials and follow their guidance," urged Scott , as coronavirus numbers in Florida continue to soar