'Miracle on Orange' pop-up holiday cocktail bar returns to the downtown Orlando's the Courtesy

The Fruitcake Flip

The holidays are somehow nearing and even though the weather isn't changing, Downtown Orlando's the Courtesy will soon be transforming gain into the "Miracle On Orange" Christmas-themed cocktail pop-up later this month.Miracle on Orange takes over the downtown craft cocktail bar from Nov. 24-Dec. 25 with a specialized menu of boozy holiday libations with decorations and flourishes to match.The menu goes hard on the kitschy sights, sounds and smells of the season with drinks like the returning Christmapolitan and 'Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!' (pictured above). Among the new additions to the menu will be the "Fruitcake Flip" (brandy, Jamaican overproof rum, amaretto, fruitcake, cherry bitters, an entire egg).And the Courtesy is the only spot in Orlando that's been nice/naughty enough to partake in this particular tradition again.The Courtesy is serving up cocktails to-go, so it's a safe bet that you can grab these on the run and head back homeward in your sleigh to fully enjoy later.