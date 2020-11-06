HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 6, 2020

The Gist

Universal Orlando’s holiday celebration will include a chance to get up close and personal with the Macy's Balloons

Posted By on Fri, Nov 6, 2020 at 12:48 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY NBCUNIVERSAL
  • photo courtesy NBCUniversal

Universal Orlando Resort has unwrapped this year's holiday happenings.

The celebration runs from Nov. 14 through Jan. 3, 2021. Universal is presenting a socially distanced spin on their traditional offerings — for instance, rather than presenting the Macy's Balloons in a crowded parade setting, this year, "Guests will stroll along a picturesque pathway where they’ll encounter elaborate floats and stunning balloons inspired by everything from iconic holiday staples like reindeers and the Nutcracker, to characters from popular animated films." The balloon stroll ends with a Santa Claus photo opportunity.



Rather than the usual Grinchmas show, this year there will be character appearances by Dr. Seuss' mean green Grinch and the Who-ville denizens at Seuss Landing in Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY NBCUNIVERSAL
  • photo courtesy NBCUniversal
Over in the Wizarding World, the streets of Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley will be lavishly decorated for the season with garlands and lights. Special holiday-themed performances like Christmas carols (both magical and Muggle) from the Frog Choir, comprised of Hogwarts students and their giant croaking frogs, and holiday hits from Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees. There will also be hot Butterbeer available. Let us hope the weather cooperates.

As well as the shows, guests can enjoy more seasonal fun with:
  • Holiday Tree Hunt: Find trees hidden throughout the parks and CityWalk, collect stamps and receive a special tree ornament
  • Holiday Treat Trail: Purchase all of the specialty menu items across select dining venues and receive a special sweet treat
  • Holiday Tribute store: Shop four immersive rooms, including one inspired by the Grinch, stocked with new items and seasonal foods

Universal's health and safety measures will be in full effect during the holidays. Procedures include screening guests and team members, enforcing social distancing, requiring face coverings, limiting capacity, increasing disinfection procedures and more.

For more information about Universal Orlando’s holidays celebration and seasonal deals – including a “Get 3 Days Free When You Buy 2 Days” offer available through Jan. 6, 2021 and a “Get 3 Days for $55 per Day plus tax” offer for Florida residents available through Dec. 17 – visit UniversalOrlando.com.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps. 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. White Castle to break ground on massive Orlando outpost this month Read More

  2. Brightline plans to create high-speed passenger rail lines connecting Orlando to Miami — here's how Read More

  3. Central Florida right-wing preacher's prayer for Trump gets the Twitter remix treatment Read More

  4. After spending $6 million to raise Florida's minimum wage, John Morgan says he's done with politics Read More

  5. Universal Orlando announces new 'Endless Summer Resort' to open on-site in December Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation