Universal Orlando’s holiday celebration will include a chance to get up close and personal with the Macy's Balloons

Holiday Tree Hunt: Find trees hidden throughout the parks and CityWalk, collect stamps and receive a special tree ornament

Holiday Treat Trail: Purchase all of the specialty menu items across select dining venues and receive a special sweet treat

Holiday Tribute store: Shop four immersive rooms, including one inspired by the Grinch, stocked with new items and seasonal foods

Universal Orlando Resort has unwrapped this year's holiday happenings.The celebration runs from Nov. 14 through Jan. 3, 2021. Universal is presenting a socially distanced spin on their traditional offerings — for instance, rather than presenting the Macy's Balloons in a crowded parade setting, this year, "Guests will stroll along a picturesque pathway where they’ll encounter elaborate floats and stunning balloons inspired by everything from iconic holiday staples like reindeers and the Nutcracker, to characters from popular animated films." The balloon stroll ends with a Santa Claus photo opportunity.Rather than the usual Grinchmas show, this year there will be character appearances by Dr. Seuss' mean green Grinch and the Who-ville denizens at Seuss Landing in Universal’s Islands of Adventure.Over in the Wizarding World, the streets of Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley will be lavishly decorated for the season with garlands and lights. Special holiday-themed performances like Christmas carols (both magical and Muggle) from the Frog Choir, comprised of Hogwarts students and their giant croaking frogs, and holiday hits from Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees. There will also be hot Butterbeer available. Let us hope the weather cooperates.As well as the shows, guests can enjoy more seasonal fun with:Universal's health and safety measures will be in full effect during the holidays. Procedures include screening guests and team members, enforcing social distancing, requiring face coverings, limiting capacity, increasing disinfection procedures and more.For more information about Universal Orlando’s holidays celebration and seasonal deals – including a “Get 3 Days Free When You Buy 2 Days” offer available through Jan. 6, 2021 and a “Get 3 Days for $55 per Day plus tax” offer for Florida residents available through Dec. 17 – visit UniversalOrlando.com.