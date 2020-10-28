Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Winter Park's New Standard offers free happy hour drink with 'I Voted' sticker on Election Day
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Oct 28, 2020 at 10:26 AM
click image
-
Photo courtesy the New Standard/Facebook
While Downtown Credo is offering Orlando voters a free coffee
on Election Day, on the other side of the beverage spectrum, Winter Park's New Standard
is offering something that may very well be even more useful on Nov. 3: a free drink.
The New Standard is offering a free beverage during happy hour on Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 3 – never hurts to repeat it) from 4-7 p.m. if you flash your "I Voted" sticker.
It's the perfect prelude to a long night of watching the poll results and flashing between cautious optimism and a sense of doom.
