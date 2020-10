Get a free cup of coffee from Downtown Credo after you do your civic duty on Election Day

click image Photo courtesy Downtown Credo/Facebook

After you cast your ballot on Election Day (Nov. 3), you can ease that sinking feeling and soothe your jangled nerves – or get even more amped up? – with a free cup of coffee courtesy of Downtown Credo and law firm Farah & Farah.Simply flash your "I Voted" sticker or proof that you voted by mail ("a photo or verbal commitment is sufficient") at any Downtown Credo location on Election Day and a free coffee will be placed in your democratically-participating hands.As part of their Voting Boldly campaign to boost voter engagement in select Florida cities, Farah & Farah is ponying up $1,000 for free java for Orlando voters with Downtown Credo. And since coffee is really the only thing that engages us in the morning, perhaps they're on to something …Early voters, hope you saved that ratty old sticker.