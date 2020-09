Elton John announces rescheduled Amway Center show in 2022

click to enlarge Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly

Although currently serving as the WWE's ThunderDome , the Amway Center will eventually get back to the usual slate of concerts, games and other special events. And Wednesday's announcement of Elton John's rescheduled Orlando date is a tantalizing glimpse of concert normalcy … in 2022. Originally set for late May of this year , the Florida dates of John's "GoodBye Yellow Brick Road" tour all got the axe because of the coronavirus pandemic, but road warrior John announced the rescheduled dates and a host of news ones Wednesday.Sir Elton will resume the "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" worldwide trek in Sept. 2021 with a string of European dates, before returning to North America (knock on wood) in early 2022. The North American dates kick off in New Orleans in January, before finally reaching Orlando in April 2022.“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone. I will be starting my tour again in Europe and the UK in the fall of 2021. And I will be back in North America starting in January 2022," said John on his official website "I’m raring to go! As always, thank you so much for your loyal support.” Elton John plays the Amway Center on April 27, 2022. God only knows what an arena show will even look like then.