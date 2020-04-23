Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, April 23, 2020

Elton John’s second farewell show at Orlando's Amway Center is officially postponed

Posted By on Thu, Apr 23, 2020 at 10:41 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JEN CRAY FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly
Remember last fall, when Elton John announced a second farewell tour stop at Amway Center? Well, he's not coming back for the time being.

The show — originally set for May 28 in Orlando — is among the remaining “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour stops that’ve been postponed due to concerns surrounding the global coronavirus pandemic. Other Florida dates affected include Tampa (May 26), Miami (May 30) and Jacksonville (June 3).

“Ticketholders of all 2020 postponed performances should hold onto their original tickets as new show date information for 2021 will be announced soon,” a press release says, adding that all original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances. “Elton promises to continue performing live for all his dedicated fans around the world again and thanks you for your endless support.”

This is another blow to the Amway's concert calendar, which recently saw cancellations like Tool on April 17. At Tampa's Amalie Arena, Justin Beiber's July 25 show was also postponed.



Sir Elton once had to cancel a 2018 Orlando show 20 minutes before he was set to take the stage, due to an ear infection.

Even thinking about concerts at large venues like Amway Center and the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre — where sell-out crowds can have over 15,000 people-19,000 — feels like a pipe dream right now, as some medical experts have hinted that concerts at that scale won’t return until well into next year.

“Larger gatherings — conferences, concerts, sporting events — when people say they’re going to reschedule this conference or graduation event for October 2020, I have no idea how they think that’s a plausible possibility,” Dr. Zeke Emanuel — vice provost for global initiatives and director of the Healthcare Transformation Institute at the University of Pennsylvania — told New York Times Magazine. “I think those things will be the last to return. Realistically we’re talking fall 2021 at the earliest.”

This story also appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

