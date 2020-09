The Orlando Forum to offer Halloween-themed dinner show and 'Tunnel of the Damned' maze in October

click image Phtoo courtesy Odd-o-Ts'/Facebook

International Drive dinner-theater destination the Orlando Forum is set to undergo a Halloween makeover to become the Forum of Fear in October.With Halloween Horror Nights on ice ( kind of) , smaller attractions are stepping up with new spins on haunts in the age of COVID. So starting Oct. 1, the Forum of Fear will offer a seasonal dinner show dubbed the Dark Seance and a maze christened Tunnel of the Damned.The Dark Seance dinner show promises an "unforgettable and unearthly night of intrigue as your host takes you on a journey into the darkness," courtesy of said host Claire Voyant. (I get it!)Meanwhile the Tunnel of the Damned maze attraction was, intriguingly, designed by former HHN maze pros Patrick Braillard and Kim Gromoll, and gives you "480 linear feet of horrifying madness through the venue." During the course of October, the maze will change into the "City Overtaken" and finally "Apocalypse."CDC guidelines, mask-wearing and social distancing will be enforced, according to the organizers.The Forum of Fear's Dark Seance and Tunnel of the Damned run from Oct. 1-Oct. 31. Ticketing and timing information can be found for Dark Seance here and Tunnel of the Damned here