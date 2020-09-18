HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 18, 2020

The Heard

Orlando Philharmonic to invite 200 Parramore students free to opening night stadium performance

Posted By on Fri, Sep 18, 2020 at 3:10 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY ORLANDO PHIL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Orlando Phil/Facebook
The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra is set to play their season opener on Sept. 26 at a new, physically distanced locale – Exploria Stadium, usually home to the Orlando City and Orlando Pride soccer teams. And on Friday, the Phil announced that they will be welcoming 200 children from the Parramore community – where the stadium is located – into the show for free.

The Phil is partnering with Commissioner Regina Hill of Orlando's District 5 to invite 200 Parramore students to the Phil's big outdoor premiere at the downtown Orlando stadium.



The collaboration between Hill and the Phil (we like the sound of that) marks National Arts and Education Week, with the goal of allowing the children and their families to, in the Phil's words, "experience the power of live music and explore the possibilities music holds for all."

Commissioner Hill seconded that with a video statement on Friday where she thanked the Phil "for giving them this inspiration called music."



_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida man misquotes 'A Bug's Life,' after getting booted from Disney World for not wearing a mask Read More

  2. Man dies after falling from Icon Park's Starflyer attraction Read More

  3. Old Town announces series of spooky drive-in movies in October to celebrate Halloween Read More

  4. Florida Senators Rubio and Scott pushing to keep daylight-saving time Read More

  5. A Florida bar is banning customers from wearing masks Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 16, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation