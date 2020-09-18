Friday, September 18, 2020
Orlando Philharmonic to invite 200 Parramore students free to opening night stadium performance
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Sep 18, 2020 at 3:10 PM
click image
-
Photo courtesy Orlando Phil/Facebook
The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra
is set to play their season opener on Sept. 26 at a new, physically distanced locale – Exploria Stadium
, usually home to the Orlando City and Orlando Pride soccer teams. And on Friday, the Phil announced that they will be welcoming 200 children from the Parramore community – where the stadium is located – into the show for free.
The Phil is partnering with Commissioner Regina Hill of Orlando's District 5 to invite 200 Parramore students to the Phil's big outdoor premiere at the downtown Orlando stadium.
The collaboration between Hill and the Phil (we like the sound of that) marks National Arts and Education Week, with the goal of allowing the children and their families to, in the Phil's words, "experience the power of live music and explore the possibilities music holds for all."
Commissioner Hill seconded that with a video statement on Friday where she thanked the Phil "for giving them this inspiration called music."
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
Tags: Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, Partnership, Neighborhood, Orlando Phil, Parramore, Season Opener, Performance, Concert, Downtown, Orlando, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.