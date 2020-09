Orlando Philharmonic to invite 200 Parramore students free to opening night stadium performance

click image Photo courtesy Orlando Phil/Facebook

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra is set to play their season opener on Sept. 26 at a new, physically distanced locale – Exploria Stadium , usually home to the Orlando City and Orlando Pride soccer teams. And on Friday, the Phil announced that they will be welcoming 200 children from the Parramore community – where the stadium is located – into the show for free.The Phil is partnering with Commissioner Regina Hill of Orlando's District 5 to invite 200 Parramore students to the Phil's big outdoor premiere at the downtown Orlando stadium.The collaboration between Hill and the Phil (we like the sound of that) marks National Arts and Education Week, with the goal of allowing the children and their families to, in the Phil's words, "experience the power of live music and explore the possibilities music holds for all."Commissioner Hill seconded that with a video statement on Friday where she thanked the Phil "for giving them this inspiration called music."