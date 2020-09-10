Orlando Philharmonic to play season opener at downtown's Exploria Stadium in September

click image
Photo courtesy Orlando Phil/Facebook
The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra will be opening their 2020-2021 season live and in-person later in September with a season opener happening at Exploria Stadium in Downtown Orlando.
This season opener and FAIRWINDS Classics Series concert will be the Orlando Phil's return to live performance in front of audiences after months on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and also
gives the Phil the distinction of being the first orchestra to play a full show in an American soccer stadium.
The new venue announcement comes as doors to original venue the Bob Carr remain closed, and outdoor performances experiencing a moment as a possible way forward for live music.
Exploria Stadium, also the home to Orlando City Soccer, began hosting Orlando City home matches at the end of August with limited capacity attendance. Indeed, a match against Inter Miami is scheduled for this weekend.
“Outdoor orchestral concerts are part of the rich history of classical music, and I am thrilled that we can extend that tradition here in Orlando,” said Eric Jacobsen, Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra music director, in a press statement. “I cannot tell you how excited I am to be back with the amazing musicians of the Orlando Philharmonic, ready to bring the music we all love back to our audiences.”
The program for Opening Night with Simone Porter will include instantly-familiar pieces like “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Scott Joplin's "Maple leaf Rag," Duke Ellington's "Sophisticated Lady" and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4
, among others. The Phil will be joined by all-star violinist Simone
Porter.
Enhanced safety measures will be in place, including limited capacity attendance, mandatory face masks and temperature checks for anyone entering the stadium, and physically distanced seating.
The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra performs at Exploria Stadium
on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m.
