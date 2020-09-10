HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Thursday, September 10, 2020

Orlando Philharmonic to play season opener at downtown's Exploria Stadium in September

Posted By on Thu, Sep 10, 2020 at 11:21 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY ORLANDO PHIL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Orlando Phil/Facebook
The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra will be opening their 2020-2021 season live and in-person later in September with a season opener happening at Exploria Stadium in Downtown Orlando.

This season opener and FAIRWINDS Classics Series concert will be the Orlando Phil's return to live performance in front of audiences after months on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and also gives the Phil the distinction of being the first orchestra to play a full show in an American soccer stadium.



The new venue announcement comes as doors to original venue the Bob Carr remain closed, and outdoor performances experiencing a moment as a possible way forward for live music.

Exploria Stadium, also the home to Orlando City Soccer, began hosting Orlando City home matches at the end of August with limited capacity attendance. Indeed, a match against Inter Miami is scheduled for this weekend.

“Outdoor orchestral concerts are part of the rich history of classical music, and I am thrilled that we can extend that tradition here in Orlando,” said Eric Jacobsen, Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra music director, in a press statement. “I cannot tell you how excited I am to be back with the amazing musicians of the Orlando Philharmonic, ready to bring the music we all love back to our audiences.”

The program for Opening Night with Simone Porter will include instantly-familiar pieces like “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Scott Joplin's "Maple leaf Rag," Duke Ellington's "Sophisticated Lady" and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4, among others. The Phil will be joined by all-star violinist Simone Porter.

Enhanced safety measures will be in place, including limited capacity attendance, mandatory face masks and temperature checks for anyone entering the stadium, and physically distanced seating.

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra performs at Exploria Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m.



Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

