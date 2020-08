Walt Disney World reducing hours at all four parks in September

click to enlarge Screenshot via Disney/YouTube

Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 8, Walt Disney World's Orlando theme parks are scaling back operating hours.Magic Kingdom will close an hour earlier, at 6 p.m. Epcot will close two hours earlier, at 7 p.m. Hollywood Studios will close at 7 p.m., also, an hour earlier than usual. Animal Kingdom will open an hour later each day, at 9 a.m. and close an hour earlier than usual, at 5 p.m.The hours are currently listed on the parks' reservation website The parks began a phased reopening on July 11, when Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom opened first, followed by Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15.Closed theme parks have taken a toll on entertainment companies across Orlando, including SeaWorld, which on Monday announced a quarterly loss of $131 million.On July 12, the CEO of AdventHealth, tasked with advising Disney as parks reopened, said he is a passholder and "wouldn't hesitate to go to Disney."