Monday, August 10, 2020

Walt Disney World reducing hours at all four parks in September

Posted By on Mon, Aug 10, 2020 at 12:50 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA DISNEY/YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot via Disney/YouTube
Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 8, Walt Disney World's Orlando theme parks are scaling back operating hours.

Magic Kingdom will close an hour earlier, at 6 p.m. Epcot will close two hours earlier, at 7 p.m. Hollywood Studios will close at 7 p.m., also, an hour earlier than usual. Animal Kingdom will open an hour later each day, at 9 a.m. and close an hour earlier than usual, at 5 p.m.



The hours are currently listed on the parks' reservation website.

The parks began a phased reopening on July 11, when Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom opened first, followed by Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15.

Closed theme parks have taken a toll on entertainment companies across Orlando, including SeaWorld, which on Monday announced a quarterly loss of $131 million.

On July 12, the CEO of AdventHealth, tasked with advising Disney as parks reopened, said he is a passholder and "wouldn't hesitate to go to Disney."


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

