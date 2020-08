Wahlburgers to remain in Florida with Key West location and zero-emission 'Deliverator' vehicle

click image Photo courtesy Arcimoto/Facebook

Wahlburgers' Deliverator

After a splashy 2016 opening in Downtown Orlando , the burger chain Wahlburgers – run by brothers Paul, Mark and Donnie Wahlberg – quietly finished closing up shop downtown and in Waterford Lakes last month due to the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.However, the Wahlbergs have not given up on Florida completely, heading south and opening a new a 5,141 square foot location in Key West on Monday.The restaurant, located on the boardwalk of the Key West Historic Seaport, will have some location-specific seagoing fare added to the menu, including fried shrimp, a fish sandwich and fish tacos.Another notable tweak to their business model that will be employed at the Key West location is the Deliverator, a zero-emissions electric vehicle developed by Mark Wahlberg's clean-energy company Arcimoto FUV, used to conscientiously dispatch orders to customers.“When the opportunity came for Walhburgers Key West to begin making zero-emission deliveries in the Deliverator, I jumped at the chance,” says Mark Wahlberg in a press statement.So if you've got the hankering, Wahlburgers Key West is only a short 400-mile drive away.