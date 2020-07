Wahlburgers closes final remaining Florida location, at Waterford Lakes

click to enlarge

Wahlburgers, the restaurant chain started by Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg, is leaving the Orlando area, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the restaurant said in a social media post on Friday."Dear family and friends: Our Wahlburgers location in Orlando at Waterford Lakes has served its final burger," said the post . "We’ve made some wonderful memories and will sincerely miss each and every one of you."It was the second Orlando (or Florida) location for the burger brand. The Waterford Lakes restaurant on N. Alafaya Trail, opened in 2017 following the downtown store's opening in 2016. That downtown Church Street location closed for good less than a month ago.The post also says, "We look forward to seeing you all again at one of our other restaurants in the future" — but the closing of the Waterford Lakes location means your next Wahlburgers visit won't be in Florida.You can follow the burger brand on Facebook Twitter and Instagram . Their food is expensive.The company's website says there are no other Florida locations, except for a location "coming soon" in Key West, which could well be nixed by now, too.With the closure, Wahlburgers says, "Say bye to your mother for me" to the entire state of Florida.