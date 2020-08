'Live at Uncle Lou's' benefit compilation album is 'live' on Bandcamp for purchase

click to enlarge Photo by Rob Bartlett for Orlando Weekly

When you talk about the phenomenon of the small, independent venue as a place where young musicians can hone their performance chops and up-and-coming national acts can find a welcoming stage with a generous cut of the door money and (one way or the other) an unforgettable night, you're talking about Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall.Unfortunately the much-loved Mills 50 dive bar, like most every other venue in Orlando, has been hit really hard by the pandemic and the lack of live music.Currently, Lou's is open for a few hours each day in the afternoons and every evenings, doing to-go package sales of beer and (more crucially) selling t-shirts with the Lou's logo – destined to be to Orlando what CBGB shirts are to New York City.As a way of pitching in to help out this haven for Orlando's punk, metal and DIY scenes with some much-needed funds, local label Violent Breed Records released their digital "Live at Uncle Lou's" benefit compilation over the weekend, and it's stacked.Boasting a mind-blowing 70 tracks, including an intro message from bar manager Uncle Lou, there are local and regional bands spanning generation and genre. This depth of field is impressive as hell. And this many musicians pitching in to help out a venue is a pretty touching rarity.Check out the full compilation on Bandcamp below. And if you can stand waiting a little longer, hold off until " Bandcamp Friday " on Aug. 7, when Bandcamp waives its fees on digital purchases. The compilation is $15, which is a steal.