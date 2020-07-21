Orlando label Violent Breed Records invites bands that have played Uncle Lou's to appear on 'Live at Uncle Lou's' benefit compilation

click image
has been a beloved fulcrum of the louder end of Orlando's music scene for many years now, and manager Uncle Lou a bigger-than-life figure always willing to give a new band a chance (and one of OW
's 2019 People We Love
).
The doors to Lou's – like every other concert venue in town – have been mostly closed since March, only open a few hours each afternoon and evening for package sales. And with coronavirus cases still surging in Florida, it seems unlikely that live music as we remember it will be returning to Orlando anytime soon.
To that end, local DIY punk label Violent Breed Records
– home to Swift Knuckle Solution, Tommy Frenzy and Call In Dead, among others (sidebar: we spotted an Adventures in Immortality
comp on their Bandcamp) – has put out an open call for bands to contribute a track to a digital benefit compilation, Live at Uncle Lou's
, they are putting together for their Bandcamp
.
"The idea is to get as many people and genres, past and current, national and local, even if a band's been broken up," says Lance White of Swift Knuckle Solution, and one of the label heads at Violent Breed. "If they ever played Lou’s, they’re welcome to be on the comp. We want people from other music genres involved so we can spread the word further."
So far, Swift Knuckle Solution, Tommy Frenzy, Dial Drive, Some Kind of Nightmare and 1983 are confirmed for the compilation. And according to White, they had over 20 contributions as of mid-July.
"Lou's has been integral part of the Orlando underground music scene," says White, explaining the unique importance of the Mills 50 dive bar/venue. "Up-and-coming bands have cut their teeth here, young bands that are hungry to get in and get a break on the show circuit. He’s helped us with shows at the last minute, and let us book our 2-day Bloodfest there … Bands that are now national acts playing sold-out festivals have played there.
"Lou’s is a melting pot. All genres are welcome. It’s also been dubbed Orlando’s CBGB. The Orlando bands that tour run into people that know about Lou’s from all over the country. He goes out of his way to help everyone. Everyone loves Lou. With everything going on, we have to look out for one another and our scene."
Organizers of the comp are asking interested bands to send songs in WAV format to Violentbreedrecords@gmail.com with the subject line "Attn:LiveatLous." More information can be found at Violent Breed Records' Facebook page
. The deadline for submissions is July 27. And the projected release date for the compilation is Aug. 1.
_
