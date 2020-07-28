Florida just set another new record for same-day reported COVID-19 deaths

click to enlarge
-
Screenshot via the Florida Channel
-
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Orlando on Tuesday
The previous largest daily death increase was 173 deaths on July 23.
Florida recorded 186 new coronavirus deaths today, the state’s largest daily increase since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to the Florida Department of Health
, Florida coronavirus deaths now totals 6,240, with 6,117 of which being Florida residents and the other 123 coming from non-residents.
The previous largest daily death increase was 173 deaths on July 23.
The number of known cases statewide rose by 9,230 since Monday morning, bringing Florida’s cases to a total of 441,977, which is well past the state of New York’s case total of 417,056 and just below California’s total of 463,458.
Florida now has a 19.07 testing positivity rate, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University
. Recently surpassing Alabama, this leaves Florida with the third highest positivity rate among U.S. states, trailing behind Mississippi and Arizona.
In Central Florida, 427 new cases were reported in Orange County for a total of 27,820. Osceola County reported 245 new cases, for a total of 7,973. Volusia added 132 for a total of 6,473. Seminole added 115 cases and stands at a total of 6,231.
On Monday, Pinellas County Commission Chair Pat Gerard sent a letter to DeSantis, pleading with him for help in sending remdesivir, an experimental coronavirus drug, to Pinellas County. She said in her letter the county had 67 COVID-19 patients on ventilators and 106 in intensive care units.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has continually chosen not to follow recommendations from scientific evidence and federal guidelines in mandating a statewide mask order, even as Florida has been deemed a global coronavirus epicenter
. Amid many of the governor’s press conferences being met with concerned protestors
, The Washington Post
recently published a report calling the governor out for failing to implement an effective plan and criticized his following of Trump over scientists.
Support local journalism in these crazy days. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you up to the minute news on how Coronavirus is affecting Tampa and surrounding areas. Please consider making a one time or monthly donation to help support our staff. Every little bit helps.
This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.