Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Florida just set another new record for same-day reported COVID-19 deaths

Posted By on Tue, Jul 28, 2020 at 1:29 PM

click to enlarge Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Orlando on Tuesday - SCREENSHOT VIA THE FLORIDA CHANNEL
  • Screenshot via the Florida Channel
  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Orlando on Tuesday
The previous largest daily death increase was 173 deaths on July 23.
Florida recorded 186 new coronavirus deaths today, the state’s largest daily increase since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the Florida Department of Health, Florida coronavirus deaths now totals 6,240, with 6,117 of which being Florida residents and the other 123 coming from non-residents.



The previous largest daily death increase was 173 deaths on July 23.

The number of known cases statewide rose by 9,230 since Monday morning, bringing Florida’s cases to a total of 441,977, which is well past the state of New York’s case total of 417,056 and just below California’s total of 463,458.

Florida now has a 19.07 testing positivity rate, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University. Recently surpassing Alabama, this leaves Florida with the third highest positivity rate among U.S. states, trailing behind Mississippi and Arizona.

In Central Florida, 427 new cases were reported in Orange County for a total of 27,820. Osceola County reported 245 new cases, for a total of 7,973. Volusia added 132 for a total of 6,473. Seminole added 115 cases and stands at a total of 6,231.
On Monday, Pinellas County Commission Chair Pat Gerard sent a letter to DeSantis, pleading with him for help in sending remdesivir, an experimental coronavirus drug, to Pinellas County. She said in her letter the county had 67 COVID-19 patients on ventilators and 106 in intensive care units.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has continually chosen not to follow recommendations from scientific evidence and federal guidelines in mandating a statewide mask order, even as Florida has been deemed a global coronavirus epicenter. Amid many of the governor’s press conferences being met with concerned protestors, The Washington Post recently published a report calling the governor out for failing to implement an effective plan and criticized his following of Trump over scientists.

This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
_
